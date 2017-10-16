Laying down the funk has never been a problem for Bootsy Collins. After the announcement World Wide Funk, of his first album in six years and disco-esque single with Kali Uchis (“Worth My While”), the legendary artist has returned with Musiq Soulchild and Big Daddy Kane for “Hot Saucer.”

Collins’ guitar cries for love as the upbeat bass commands your body to sway from the side. Musiq plays the perfect narrator of a good time as he compliments his mysterious partner. “Let me give you the funk baby, cornbread and collard greens baby,” he says on the catchy chorus. Soon after comes Kane with clever DJ Khaled and Hell’s Kitchen references, allowing Musiq to throw in another soul-food homage. “I’ma put it on your body like cheese on grits, cheese on grits,” he sings.

READ Kali Uchis And Toronto’s Daniel Caesar Remix “Tyrant”

World Wide Funk is a follow up to 2011’s The Funk Capital of The World. The album features a mix of stellar artists like Snoop Dogg, Victor Wooten, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D, and a special tribute to fellow funk legend Bernie Worrell, who passed away in last year.

The project will also feature recordings Worrell curated in the early aughts.

Jam heavy to “Hot Saucer” above and check out the full track list to World Wide Funk below.

World Wide Funk Tracklist

1. World Wide Funk [ft. Doug E. Fresh, Buckethead and Alissia Benveniste]

2. Bass-Rigged-System [ft. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste and World-Wide-Funkdrive]

3. Pusherman [ft. Dru Down, BlvckSeeds and Mr. Talkbox]

4. Thera-P [ft. Tyshawn Colquitt and Alissia Benveniste]

5. Hot Saucer [ft. Musiq Soulchild and Big Daddy Kane]

6. Heaven Yes

7. Ladies Nite [ft. MC Eiht and BlvckSeeds]

8. Candy Coated Lover [ft. X-Zact, Kali Uchis and World-Wide-Funkdrive]

9. Snow Bunny [ft. Tyshawn Colquitt, Snowbunny and World-Wide-Funkdrive]

10. Hi-On-Heels [ft. October London]

11. A Salute To Bernie [ft. Dr. G. Bernie Worrell]

12. Boomerang [ft. Justin Johnson]

13. Worth My While [ft. Kali Uchis]

14. Come Back Bootsy [ft. Eric Gales, Dennis Chambers and World-Wide-Funkdrive]

15. Illusions [ft. Chuck D, Buckethead and BlvckSeeds]

READ Parliament-Funkadelic Keyboardist Bernie Worrell Dead At 72