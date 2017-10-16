More details have come to light about the woman who was left to die in a fiery crash by her presumed boyfriend.

On Monday (Oct.16) ABC7 spoke to Karan Dhillon, the actual boyfriend of Harleen Grewal, the 25-year-old Queens native who lost her life in a car accident in New York early Friday morning (Oct. 13). Police reported the crash happened on the Gowanus Expressway, an intersection connecting New York and New Jersey.

Grewal was in the passenger seat as suspect Saeed Ahmad crashed into the middle of the highway. Video witness footage showed the 23-year-old leaving the scene by hopping into an available cab. After he was picked up by police at a local hospital, Ahmad told them Grewal was his date, which Dhillon says isn’t true.

“People probably think she was cheating on me or this and that, no there’s nothing like that going on,” Dhillon said while acknowledging Grewal as the “love of his life.” He said his girlfriend had a sunny and friendly disposition about herself. He admitted to meeting Ahmad a few times and knew he was apart of her social circle.

“She would be positive to everyone, sometimes for no reason at all,” Dhillon said. “Like this guy, I don’t know if she trusted him, you know? You know she trusted someone to drop her home, or whatever the case was.”

Dhillon beleives Ahmad lied to police, unaware that they saw the footage and hoped they would be sympathetic towards him.”If I was in his position and someone told me to say that, or maybe it popped up in my head to get more sympathy, maybe I would do that too,” he said. Dhillon says he’s not upset with Ahmad, since he doesn’t want to assume the worst.

“When I first saw it, I said, man, this guy has no heart, guy has no soul,” he added. “Guy had no heart. But then I put myself in his situation, and I would scared out of my life. Twenty-three or 24-year-old young man, who just saw his best friend or friend just die over there. Maybe he tried to help her, maybe he didn’t. You know, no one knows the real story.”

Ahmad’s brother told the New York Post, he did try to save the young woman, but was unable to. “He tried to get her out. That’s how his hands and his legs and his neck got burned,” Waheed Ahmad said. “He couldn’t get her out. The fire got too crazy. It just burned so quick.”

Ahmad has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and speeding. It’s unknown if he will be charged for lying to police. Police are unaware if Ahmed was under the influence at the time of the crash.