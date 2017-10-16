Stream Brent Faiyaz Soothing Album ‘Sonder Son’

After shining bright on GoldLink’s “Crew,” 22-year-old Brent Faiyaz returns with his highly anticipated debut album, Sonder Son.

This reassuring project finds Faiyaz–strapped with relaxing vocals–belting out moral guidelines as well as stories of financial discomforts that come with chasing far-flung dreams. The 12-track effort is the follow-up to last year’s A.M. Paradox and the Into EP, released earlier this year by his group Sonder.

During a recent interview with The Fader, the Maryland native discussed his relationship with Goldlink.

“Me and Goldlink have known of each other for a minute and our managers know each other so they set up a studio session,” Faiyaz said to The Fader. “When we got in the studio, we was cool; we’re from the same area so we have a lot in common. That originally wasn’t supposed to be the hook on “Crew.” I was starting the first verse, and I couldn’t finish it. Then [Goldlink] went in there and did his part. When I found out they made that shit the hook, I was kinda mad. But they sent it back with Shy Glizzy on there and it was hard.”

Sonder Son is available for purchase on iTunes now. Or you can stream below on SoundCloud.