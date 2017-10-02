BROCKHAMPTON Delivers A Spooky “Boys” Video

BROCKHAMPTON knows how to grab the attention of the Internet with their videos. Before the beginning of the most ominous months of the year, the trending rap collective dropped new visuals for “Boys,” which appears on their new project Saturation II. It starts out with a slightly disturbing disclaimer about group memeber Ameer Van, who apparently went missing and was found “legless” in the woods of Oregon.

“After hours of searching, we brought him back to this haunted venue in hopes of performing a séance to bring his leg back,” reads the notice.

In the late hours of the night, viewers see Kevin Abstract, Ameer, Merlyn Wood, Matt Champion and Dom McLennon in the haunted venue rapping their verses. Tune in to their impromptu “séance” to see if Ameer gets his legs back by pushing play below.