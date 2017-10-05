A manager of a 24-hour McDonald’s restaurant in The Bronx was arrested for selling cocaine to customers along with fast food Wednesday morning. (Oct. 4)

The New York Daily News reports that Frank Guerrero, 26, worked at the McDonald’s on Bruckner Blvd in the Soundview section of The Bronx and would oftentimes unlock the doors in the middle of the night to sell cocaine.

Guerrero kept the cocaine near the soap dispenser in the restaurant bathroom and sold it along to customers. Twice he sold drugs to two undercover cops and stuffed the drugs in a cookie bag which he placed alongside two cheeseburger, fries and a soda. Law enforcement received a tip about Guerrero’s activities and ordered several super size drug order before arresting him.

“Guerrero’s conduct was so blatant, it would be comical if he weren’t committing a serious narcotics crime,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan. “Ordering coke took on an entirely different meaning on the night shift at this McDonald’s.”

Guerrero sold the investigators $10,900 worth of contraband and when his Throgs Neck home was raided, prosecutors says 200 grams of cocaine were found along with $5,300 in cash. Law enforcement says Guerrero hid the drugs inside the dresser of his 2-year-old. His son was home and his girlfriend his 24-year-old girlfriend, Leidy Cabral Castillo were arrested.