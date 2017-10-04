He may be a rock ‘n roll icon, but Bruce Springsteen has one prolific rapper’s latest album on heavy rotation.

The Jersey-bred musician recently spoke to Variety for their latest cover to discuss his life and updates with his career. In an excerpt taken from the interview, the Born To Run artist discusses what artists and albums we can find on his iTunes playlist. Turns out he’s a big fan of West’s 2016 hit.

“I thought that [The Life Of Pablo] was an amazing creation, especially the arrangements,” he said.

In 2014 interview with NPR, The Boss said that he thought Kanye was “incredible.”

“I listen to Kanye West. Kanye West is incredible, you know,” he said. “I mean some of these, there’s like, just the production. And I saw him on television, he did the song called ‘Blood on the Leaves’ on the Later…With Jools Holland — it was fantastic, you know. He’s a very…I still find him very interesting.”

Although Yeezy has been keeping quiet this past year, his seventh-studio album recently became the first LP in the U.K. to be certified Gold based solely on streams.