Busta Rhymes is fresh off his hilarious — and show-stealing role — in Nick Cannon’s new Youtube Red movie King of the Dancehall , but he’s still feeling the vibes. In his latest video, “Girlfriend,” the Flipmode general heads back to Jamaica for a crazy night out with his young homey Tory Lanez.

READ: Busta Rhymes Thinks Swizz Beatz Will Overthrow Timbaland In Upcoming Beat Battle

The Benny Boom-directed flick also features cameos from Beenie Man, Junior Reid, Ninja Man, Spice, Bounty Killer and more.

Free World Boss!

READ: Busta Rhymes Shares Emotional Post About Dropping His Son Off At College