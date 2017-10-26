Black California Man Beaten, Stabbed In Reported Hate Crime

A black California man was beaten and stabbed simply because of his race, according to a new report. The 60-year-old is reportedly fighting for his life at a local Fresno, Calif., hospital, according to authorities.

The two men responsible for the alleged hate crime, 25-year-old Hadden Kennedy, and 39-year-old Jodan Peck are currently in custody. The incident took place in Goshen, where the unnamed man and his assaulters live.

The victim’s neighbors told authorities that they initially heard the two suspects yell a slew of racial slurs at the man since last Sunday—then suddenly things escalated. Both Peck and Kennedy have a negative history with the man others said, according to the Visalia Times-Delta.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Goshen resident, Gina Torrez, told the Times-Delta. “Seems like a racially motivated hate crime; so upsetting that these issues are still present.”

“I know the victim personally,” she continued. “He’s always been very warm and pleasant with me…he’s helped me several times with putting my trash out.”

Authorities reportedly found the victim on the 7000 block of Avenue 310 with multiple stab wounds.

The two suspects are being charged with participating in a hate crime and attempted murder. Both were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility. On Tuesday (Oct. 24), the county added a hate crime charge to their records. Kennedy has a felony record, and could ultimately spend more time in prison if found guilty, The Fresno Bee reports.