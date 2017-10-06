Cam Newton landed in hot water with the masses earlier this week for his sexist comments aimed towards a woman sports reporter. According to ESPN, The Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue posed a question to garner Newton’s thoughts on the team’s bodily routes. The Carolina Panthers quarterback said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like…it’s funny.”

Cam Newton: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” Uh, that’s a really, really bad way to answer a legitimate question. (video via https://t.co/NOdIiKyJCb) pic.twitter.com/MaS4KVjuSV — Max Marcilla (@MMarcilla98) October 4, 2017

The 28-year-old immediately received backlash and even lost his sponsorship with yogurt juggernaut Dannon. To remedy the situation, Newton issued a visual apology on Thursday (Oct. 5), highlighting his faults within the situation.

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,” he said. “And to be honest, that was not my intention. If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

He noted that his daughters came to mind once the incident made its way across the Internet and said, “At their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. The fact that during this process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realized that the joke is really on me. And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. To the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well. Don’t be like me, be better than me.”

Watch his full apology below.