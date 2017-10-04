Carolina Panthers player Cam Newton is under fire for a sexist response to a question asked by a women reporter during a news conference Wednesday (Oct. 4).

According to ESPN, the question was asked by the Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigues. Her query involved Newton and his teammate, wide receiver Devin Funches, and if they are embracing the “physicality of routes.” The idea of Rodrigue’s legitimate inquiry was enough to make the quarterback laugh.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like…it’s funny,” he said with a chuckle.

Here’s the video of Cam Newton saying “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes” pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue wrote on Twitter that she “[doesn’t] think it’s “funny” to be a female and talk about routes,” because it’s her job to do so. The Association of Women in Sports Media condemned his usage of the word “female” to describe Rodrigue.

I don’t think it’s “funny” to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

“As a watchdog group, AWSM demands fair treatment and positive workplace environments for women working in sports media,” they said in a statement.

“I know they had a conversation where he expressed regret for using those words,” said Panthers director of communications Steven Drummond, who reportedly spoke to the NFL star and the reporter. “We strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.”

Twitter users were mixed in their reactions to his response- in fact, it appears that there is a gender divide. Many men are perplexed by the outrage, while women are chastising Newton for his comments. Check out responses to his remarks below.

Brutal, sexist answer from Cam Newton in response to good question from female reporter. And the body language was just as bad. https://t.co/NEgvTd6sVh — RandBall (@RandBall) October 4, 2017

The fake outrage over Cam Newton basically saying the word “female”, is an attempt to deflect into a “reverse bigotry” narrative — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 4, 2017

Ladies – do not feel forced into defending our sports knowledge. This is on Cam Newton – NOT ON US. Unacceptable in 2017 to go back to this — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) October 4, 2017

Women are really trying to be outraged at Cam Newton. This is why we view you in the way we do. Yall be sensitive over stupid shit — Sam. (@JackNForTweets2) October 4, 2017