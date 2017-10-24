Camila Cabello plays many roles in the new music video for her hit single “Havana” with Young Thug.

The video opens on Cabello as a gorgeous telenovela actress, who has just walked in on her lover in bed with her best friend and the maid. It turns out, it wasn’t her lover, but her lover’s twin. Her actual lover ‘comes out of the closet’ for her, and gets down on one knee. The scene pans out to show the old fashioned television that real-life Camilla Cabello was watching the telenovela on, before the television cuts to black and the viewers are introduced to a new scene.

Latin superstars Lele Pons and LeJuan James play Cabello’s bickering family, the ‘extra’ sister and fast talking abuelita respectively. Pons is going out dancing with her friends, and James advises that Cabello go with her and “start living [her] life.” Cabello opts to stay in and watch another telenovela with her abuelita, eventually sneaking out to catch another at a movie theater.

The movie shown at the theater takes form of a traditional music video, with Cabello now clad in a fringe covered red dress, strutting around the club and dancing with various men across the floor. Her real-life crush shows up, and Cabello’s final telenovela form chooses self-love over the boy. “Wait a minute. That’s it? That’s the ending? You end up alone,” Cabello shouts to herself on the screen from her seat in the audience. The actress responds, “Hey sweetie. If you don’t like my story, go write your own,” and Cabello dances her way home and into love’s arms.

This story was originally posted on Billboard.