10 Reasons Why Camp Flog Gnaw Is The Ultimate Fall Festival

Since its inaugural debut in 2012, Camp Flog Gnaw has proven itself to be the ultimate fall festival. With its whimsical field of exploration, the two-day festival created by Odd Future’s frontman, Tyler, The Creator, makes for the perfect playground for the group’s supporters.

READ Camp Flog Gnaw Portraits Featuring Kelis, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy & Many More

Each year, the musical festival doubles as an outrageous carnival. It’s host to an array of rides, greasy carnival foods, alcoholic beverages for the of age attendees, and musical performances. Taking place over “early” Halloween weekend (Oct. 28-Oct. 29), ticket holders got to enjoy a music at a decorative level.

Below are some of the best moments from this year’s festival.

***

Sick A** Line-Up

CREDIT: Grace Bukunmi

Every year, CFG’s line-up displays how well all genres live amongst one another. Festival-goers relish in two days filled with non-stop jams from their favorite artists. This year’s headliners included Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey, Migos, 2 Chainz, Solange, Vince Staples, and Tyler himself. It was performances by Kamaiyah, Kelela, Justice, Trash Talk, and Alison Wonderland that assisted in the festival’s diversity.

A Long List of Surprise Guests…and Moments

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

Aside from the scheduled surprise, artists on the bill like Mac Miller and Taco shared their sets with fellow artists. Mac brought out musical sensation Thundercat while YG and Ty Dolla $ign held it down for Taco. Syd was accompanied on stage by Steve Lacy for “Over.” Later on, Tyler and Taco supported The Internet as their unofficial background vocalists.

There were also pleasant surprises for the artist themselves. A$AP Rocky enjoyed a little bit of fandom as he received a special gift on stage.

CREDIT: Grace Bukunmi

Come As You Are

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

Falling on the perfect weekend, CFG welcomed fashions inspired by the 90’s and some of the sickest Halloween costumes. Performers like Jorja Smith and self-proclaimed boy band Brockhampton were in on the festivities. Jorja’s stage fit was very reminiscent of the one Uma Thurman’s character wore in the Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill. While the guys of Brockhampton paid homage to the Blue Man Group with their faces painted blue. Festival-goers were seen dressed as some of our pop culture favorites like Zoolander and Brad ‘B-Rad’ Gluckman from the 2003 film, Malibu’s Most Wanted.

Free Carnival Rides

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

Okay, it is not entirely free since the price of the rides were included in the admission fee, but it still feels good saying it. Equipped with an assortment of rides, including two ferris wheels, the festival shaped up to be a kick-ass carnival. Fans soaked up the playful atmosphere while waiting in line and the ferris wheels gave a bird’s eye view to the entire grounds.

The Merch Tent Goes

CREDIT: Grace Bukunmi

Festival-goers were able to choose from an array of concert t-shirts, hats and accessories from one of the four merchandise tents. But it was the Golf tent that sold the newest additions to Tyler the Creator’s Golf Wang line. Merchandise being sold inside of the Golf tent included the Golf bomber jacket and the Golf le Fleur Converse sneaker.

Free WiFi

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

The Flog stage housed a giant Golf Converse shoe. The shoe didn’t act solely as a backdrop for Instagrammable photos but was an enormous modem. The statute allowed everyone to connect to the wifi titled “Converse.” Best way to upload their many pictures to all of their social channels. There were various wifi areas throughout the grounds.

Odd Future is Ride or Die

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

There’s no denying that this isn’t a tight team. Every year Camp Flog Gnaw doubles as a large showcase for the Odd Future gang. Syd, Mike G, Steve Lacy, Tyler the Creator, Trash Talk and The Internet all showed off their musical progression. They hold each other down and that is a large reason why this festival remains successful.

Perfect Intro to New Music

CREDIT: Grace Bukunmi

During their surprise set, YG and Ty Dolla $ign performed “Ex,” featured on Ty’s Beach House 3. And A$AP Rocky promised fans a new album after performing three brand new songs. It’s been a long time coming since the 2015 release of the rapper’s last release. Fans reacted in total celebration in anticipation of Pretty Flacko’s newest project.

The Trap House Comes to LA

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

Still in his tricked out pink wheelchair 2 Chainz brought his infamous trap house to close out the flog stage. Rolling across the stage while performing hit singles like “It’s a Vibe” and “Good Drank” featuring Gucci Mane and Quavo, the Atlanta rapper remained resilient. He’s proof that the show must go on.

The CFG App Actually Worked

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

Being alerted on when your desired performer was set to take the stage is always a plus. The accuracy in the Camp Flog Gnaw application is unmatched. The app allowed attendees to create their own scheduled, included a festival map, and listed all of the right eats.

READ Beyoncé And JAY-Z Dress As Hip-Hop Royalty For Halloween