Camp Flog Gnaw Portraits Featuring Kelis, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy & Many More
Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival brought together music lovers and Halloween savants. Happening over the weekend (Oct. 28- Oct. 29) at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, artists like The Internet, Solange, Lana Del Ray and Kid Cudi helped usher in fall festival SZN.
There were plenty of surprise appearances like Thundercat and A$AP Rocky, as well as artists like Jorja Smith taking part in Halloween festivities.
VIBE got to hang with some of the performers for some stunning portraits.
Check them out in the gallery above.
Photo Credits: Jason Chandler and Grace Bukunmi
