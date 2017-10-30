Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival brought together music lovers and Halloween savants. Happening over the weekend (Oct. 28- Oct. 29) at Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, artists like The Internet, Solange, Lana Del Ray and Kid Cudi helped usher in fall festival SZN.

There were plenty of surprise appearances like Thundercat and A$AP Rocky, as well as artists like Jorja Smith taking part in Halloween festivities.

CREDIT: Jason Chandler

VIBE got to hang with some of the performers for some stunning portraits.

Check them out in the gallery above.

Photo Credits: Jason Chandler and Grace Bukunmi

