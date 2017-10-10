Cardi B has had a massive 2017, and she was rewarded handsomely at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Cardi, whose hit “Bodak Yellow” is currently the longest-running number one solo song for a female rapper in history, took home three awards on the show, which aired on BET Tuesday (Oct. 10). There’s no denying that her wins (“Hustler Of The Year,” “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” and “Single Of The Year”) were well-deserved.

“I wanna thank my family, I wanna thank my friends,” the Bronx native said during her acceptance speech for Hustler Of The Year. “I worked hard for this.”

“This is one of the greatest nights of my life, but you’re gonna make it better,” she giggled while pointing to her boyfriend, Offset of Migos, as she accepted the Best New Hip Hop Artist honor.

Her performance of “Bodak Yellow” began with clips of the rapper before she became a star. She hasn’t lost sight of who she is and where she’s come from, evidenced by the bodega she emerged from to start her set.

Congrats Cardi on your big night.

