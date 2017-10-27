Cardi B Speaks On Rumored Beyonce Collaboration

It looks like fans will have to just wait and see if this alliance becomes a reality. In an exclusive published by Billboard, Cardi B briefly addressed a rumor that she and Beyonce have a collaboration on the way.

When engineer Michael Ashby ignited excitement in fans with an IG Story image of the alleged song’s inception, the rumor mill immediately began to churn. Now, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has decided to clear up any speculation.

“I don’t know that man. I don’t know him! I don’t even know why people are making those speculations,” she said. “I don’t know that man.”

While that collaboration is still pending, Cardi’s latest team assembly came as a melodic surprise on Friday morning (Oct. 27). The chart-topping artist was featured alongside Nicki Minaj on Migos’ “Motor Sport,” continuing her goal of showcasing her lyrical prowess. She’s also working on releasing her debut album this year.