2017 has been a great year for music and a possible collaboration between Beyonce and Cardi B could make it even better.

A screenshot by Cardi B’s engineer Ashby was peeped rather quickly by HotNewHipHop on Sunday (Oct. 21). The image posted on his Instagram Story featured a file named “Cardi B, Beyonce Demo,” meaning a number of things.

CREDIT: Instagram

It could be a simple demo for pitching purposes or a possible completed collaboration. Bey and Cardi met backstage at the Made In America Festival over the summer. Since the success of her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow” the rapper has enjoyed sold out shows and other collaborations with G-Eazy and Offset.

Cardi also hopped back in the studio to record new music labeled, “Bodak Yellow 2.”

CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Instagram

Everything might remain under wraps for now, but at least we have more good music from Queen Bey on the way.

