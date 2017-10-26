Cardi B Sued For $5M By Model On Her Mixtape Cover

It’s been over a year since Cardi B drop her musical offering Gangsta Bi**h Music Vol. 1 mixtape and cemented her name in pop culture. So much so that the man who’s seen on the mixtape cover has filed a lawsuit over the image.

TMZ reports Thursday (Oct. 26) model Kevin Brophy says he was unaware his image was used in “such a sexual manner.” He also had no clue who Cardi B was until the image was brought to his attention by a friend and his toddler son, who has repeatedly asked what he’s doing to Cardi on the cover.

Putting a spin on the objectification of women on album covers, Cardi is seen enjoying a 40 and suggestively oral sex from the model. Brophy says he’s positive that the man (who’s face obviously cannot be seen) is him since he’s had the same back tattoos for ten years.

GBMV1 spawned several fan jams like “Foreva.” The next installment featured her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” and the Offset-assisted track,”Lick.”

Those named in the $5 million lawsuit are Cardi and her management.

