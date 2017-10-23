Cardi B reportedly had another unwarranted run-in with law enforcement officials. According to The Root, the rising rapper was kicked out of her hotel room in Albany, New York on Sunday morning (Oct. 22). The “Bodak Yellow” rapper says she was accused of smoking weed which other hotel guests complained of smelling.

The chart-topper, who claims the incident was an act of racial profiling, said in a now-deleted Instagram video that she is not a fan of smoking marijuana and its odor stemmed from another location.

“The floor that I was staying in my hotel room, it smelled like weed,” she began. “So the cops came in the middle of the night, knocking on my manager and on my door, talking about that we were smoking weed and we gotta kicked out.”

The Bronx native then called the hotel staff racist and said their actions were prejudice-based.

“And then ni**as is just gonna pick out of everybody on the floor, Caucasians, that it was us that was smoking the weed in the middle of the night? That sh*t is not fu**ing right,” she said. “Like, ni**as was really being racists. Motherfu**ers was being prejudiced and picking on who the f**k they thought that was smoking weed and you got the wrong fu**ing one. I’m telling you, I do not smoke weed.”

Earlier this year, Cardi also documented a reported altercation with the NYPD. Following a minor accident with another vehicle near Columbus Circle, the 25-year-old said she was placed in a chokehold by an officer and swiftly tweeted about the incident before deleting her statement.