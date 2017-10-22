Relationships can (and should be) full of love, fun, and support, but they’re also difficult and can be especially challenging when a couple is in the public eye. Cardi B and Offset have quickly become #RelationshipGoals for some but that doesn’t mean they’re not without their own set of issues.

Early Sunday morning (Oct. 22) The Bodak Yellow artist took to Instagram to proclaim she’s a single woman, which caused many to raise their digital eyebrow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaiKQXWlHqL/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

Both sides were mum on what exactly caused the break up, but Cardi B and Offset seemingly both agreed it was time (for the time being) to part ways. Things changed after Cardi had a moment to reflect on her actions, which resulted in her offering a public apology.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bai98_eFyLE/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

Despite the misspelling of the word lose, Offset took to his Instastories to post a photo of Cardi, leading many to believe their brief split was just that: brief.

Okay #Offset A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Ah, young love can be tempestuous at times.