Cardi B And Offset Break Up And Then Make Up On Social Media
Relationships can (and should be) full of love, fun, and support, but they’re also difficult and can be especially challenging when a couple is in the public eye. Cardi B and Offset have quickly become #RelationshipGoals for some but that doesn’t mean they’re not without their own set of issues.
Early Sunday morning (Oct. 22) The Bodak Yellow artist took to Instagram to proclaim she’s a single woman, which caused many to raise their digital eyebrow.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaiKQXWlHqL/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom
Both sides were mum on what exactly caused the break up, but Cardi B and Offset seemingly both agreed it was time (for the time being) to part ways. Things changed after Cardi had a moment to reflect on her actions, which resulted in her offering a public apology.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bai98_eFyLE/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom
Despite the misspelling of the word lose, Offset took to his Instastories to post a photo of Cardi, leading many to believe their brief split was just that: brief.
Ah, young love can be tempestuous at times.