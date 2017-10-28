Cardi B On Engagement To Offset: “God Really Sent You To Me”

Cardi B’s monster year continued to grow Friday night (Oct. 27) in the best way possible when her beau Offset popped the big question in front of thousands of fans at Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old was shocked as the Migos member dropped to one knee with a massive eight-carat diamond. As Quavo provided a little autotune in the background, Cardi’s face lit up with joy. The two began dating earlier this year and set off engagement rumors at the MTV VMA’s.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baxyb5nlzzM/

Cardi’s reaction was seen all over social media as she thanked Offset for his love. “I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream,” she said while showing off her diamond ring. “Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me.”

Of course, the news set social media ablaze with plenty of reactions.

offset: I put a ring on her finger

quavo: FINGER

offset: i hired a priest and a singer

quavo: VOWS

offset: wut kinda cake I got

quavo: POUND — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) October 28, 2017

I guess we can call offset offthemarket *slaps knee* *crickets* — Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) October 28, 2017

The girls who are saying Cardi and Offset are getting married too soon, are the same ones who let niggas smash on the first date. — Chuck 🚀 (@ChuckGenesis) October 28, 2017

Offset aint even get on one knee.. my nigga just squatted and looked at Cardi B and said 'YA DIGG????' .. That nigga been one of the realest — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) October 28, 2017

Cardi B and Offset love got me thinking i should be giving a rich hood nigga a chance and leave the broke artistic types alone — care-ree fo. (@KARIFAUX) October 28, 2017

Cardi B is having the year y'all pastors tell y'all "this is gonna be your year" at every New Year's Eve service😂😂😂 — Jeffrey (@jeffintheboxx) October 28, 2017

i am obsessed with cardi b & offset. i hope they live in a castle and ride around on unicorns and live happily ever after for ever and ever. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) October 28, 2017

BET and VH1 trying to get to Offset and Cardi B for a wedding special before the other one does pic.twitter.com/n5fpiGcEj4 — Micia Girl (@_miciagirl) October 28, 2017

When Offset proposed to Cardi B, he said “you gonna marry a nigga or what?” I have never heard anything more romantic. Lol — Dre (@Misfitdre) October 28, 2017

Cardi B might be having the best year ever. — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) October 28, 2017

