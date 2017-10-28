Cardi B On Engagement To Offset: “God Really Sent You To Me”
Cardi B’s monster year continued to grow Friday night (Oct. 27) in the best way possible when her beau Offset popped the big question in front of thousands of fans at Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia.
The 25-year-old was shocked as the Migos member dropped to one knee with a massive eight-carat diamond. As Quavo provided a little autotune in the background, Cardi’s face lit up with joy. The two began dating earlier this year and set off engagement rumors at the MTV VMA’s.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Baxyb5nlzzM/
Cardi’s reaction was seen all over social media as she thanked Offset for his love. “I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream,” she said while showing off her diamond ring. “Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me.”
