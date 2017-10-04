Cardi B Hints At New Music With Ozuna And Migos’ Offset

Still sitting pretty at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B is readying a proper debut album, clocking in the hours at the studio.

Having arbitrarily teased snippets of original bars, presumably off her upcoming studio LP, Belcalis Almanzar today teases a photo she took with rapper beau Offset, alongside a bevy of Latino heavy hitters, including Puerto Rican trap artist Ozuna. Also pictured (below) are celebrated music producers Rvssian, Yampi and himusichiflow.

Cardi dipped her toes in the Latin trap wave when she rapped in Spanish on her “Bodak Yellow (Remix)” with Messiah El Artista. But is Cardi making Latin trap a part of her repertoire, and is she bringing Offset along for the ride?

HITMAKERS @rvssian @ozunapr @offsetyrn @himusichiflow @yampi_ 💥💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:06am PDT



