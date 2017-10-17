Cardi B, who recently became the first unassisted female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 19 years, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The Bronx native behind “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” is “one of a rare breed of unique artists who the industry only witnesses occasionally,” said Sony/ATV co-president Rick Krim in the announcement.

Cards B’s debut hit spent three weeks atop the Hot 100, marking a new longevity record for a hit by an unaccompanied female rapper. This week it fell to No. 2 behind Post Malone’s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, but it remains No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

To date, the song has sold nearly 500,000 digital downloads in the U.S. and has been streamed more than 440 million times, according to Nielsen Music. The song was recently named single of the year at the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“Cardi B is honest, real and refreshing and has the confidence to say exactly what she is thinking and feeling,” said Sony/ATV senior director of A&R Jennifer Drake. “It’s tangible and you can connect to that. We are so proud to be able to work with a talented artist like Cardi and excited to see her push the culture forward.”

Added Cardi B: “Oooo, I’m so happy to be with my new family Sony/ATV. ‘Bodak Yellow’ is only the beginning and we’re just getting started.”

