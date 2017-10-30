Cardi B has stolen many hearts in addition to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for her hit “Bodak Yellow,” and she’s not looking to slow that down.

Instead of going the conscious route like other rappers such as J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, the Bronx-bred musician explained that she will stay in her own lane of curating turn up anthems.

“A b**ch like me, it might not work out for me,” Cardi said of the notion of becoming a conscious MC during her cover story in Rolling Stone. “so I’m going to stick to trapping.”

“This generation loves to get high,” she continued. “They love to be on drugs. This is why they on that sh*t: They don’t want to think about what you’re saying.”

Cardi, who got engaged to Migos member Offset over the weekend, celebrated her cover on the iconic magazine via Instagram.

“I can’t believe it!!” she wrote on Monday (Oct. 30). “I can’t believe when I got the call, and I still can’t believe I’m seeing it now!!”