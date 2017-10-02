With much success comes a lot of hate, but Cardi B is up for the challenge. During a recent concert, the Bronx native responded to various critics claiming that she was stealing Kodak Black’s flow on her No. 1 single, “Bodak Yellow.”

Since her platinum-selling record’s release, many haters have been pointing out its similarities to Kodak’s “No Flockin’.” Cardi has previously admitted that the song was inspired by the Florida rapper’s music, but at the point, she’s tired of the criticism.

In a swift clap back, Cardi let the people know that she’s as versatile as they come. “And for anybody that telling me, ‘Oh b***h, you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow.’ So what b***h? So what? I’ma sound like all your favorite rappers,” she Cardi told the concertgoers. “I’ma take all they flows and I’ma body it b***h.”

The rapper also gave examples of other, current sounds she could mimic in the future. “One day I’ma sound like Kodak, the next day I’ma sound like Meek Mill, the next day I’ma sound like Migos,” she added. “I don’t give a f**k.”

Check out the video of Belcalis telling the haters what’s good: