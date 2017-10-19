Despite “Bodak Yellow” recently falling from its #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100, Cardi B continues to dominate 2017 with some serious money moves. Last night (Oct 18), the Bronx star flexed them in her all-pink glory as she performed her smash hit on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

READ: Cardi B Signs Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV: “Bodak Yellow Is Only The Beginning”

Cardi B rocked the house to wild roars from the massive and eager crowd. The sauce was dripping down from Cardi as she hit the stage draped in a custom fit that would make Cam’ron proud.

READ: Leave It To Hip-Hop To Help Communities Everyone Else Has Forgotten

Her team is still celebrating as her performance comes fresh off the recent news of Cardi B signing a publishing deal with Sony/ATV.

“Oooo, I’m so happy to be with my new family Sony/ATV,” Cardi announced in a press release about the signing. Sony/ATV senior director of A&R Jennifer Drake stated, “’Bodak Yellow’ is only the beginning and we’re just getting started.” She also gives credit to Cardi’s talent and calls her an “honest, real, and refreshing” artist who is destined to “push the culture forward.”