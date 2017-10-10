Chance the Rapper is taking more steps by the day to fund Chicago’s public school systems.

Announced Tuesday (Oct. 10), the company will donate coins to the artist’s New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund in a clever way.

By rounding up your fare via the Round Up & Donate feature, Lyft will automatically take the nearest dollar made and donate it to the cause. Resources for the foundation are designed to counter the city’s declining graduation rates with art programs and helpful resources for students.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can,” Chance said in a press release. “And now with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools.”

The feature will work for riders in the Chicago area. Head to Settings and tap “Round Up & Donate,” choose “CPS: The New Chance Fund” as your cause, and head on out to game night or your TGIT watch party.

Since its launch in May, Round Up and Donate has partnered with organizations like the ACLU, USO, Girls Who Code, Habitat for Humanity and World Wildlife Foundation. Other celebs with charities in the program include Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato and Laverne Cox.

Learn more about the New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund here.

