These days, people on the darker shade of the skin spectrum can never be too careful around law enforcement. Chance The Rapper, a vocal critic of the way some police have served (or haven’t properly served) the Chicago community, wasn’t about to let an encounter with the police go down without some precautionary measures.

Yesterday (Oct. 8), he and Kirsten Corley, the mother of his daughter (who was also in the car), were pulled over for a traffic stop. Immediately, he began to live stream the moment on Instagram.

Chance was pretty calm, quietly showing followers the sirens in the background and keeping the phone fairly low before filling them in on the situation with dialogue. Neither he nor Kirsten were scared or nervous, he just wanted more eyes to “be here in case it gets out of hand.”

For the most part, he trusted the intentions of the officer pulling them over. “Should be good, though,” he said. “Should be straight. I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge, but can’t be too careful. I’m in Chicago. You know how they like to do motherf**kers out here. Policing is a system. It’s disproportionately racist and oppressive.”

In the end, the officer let the pair go with just a warning. Watch the full encounter up top.