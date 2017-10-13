Chance the Rapper will headline a special concert to close the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago next month. The rapper announced Friday (Oct. 13), that he teamed with the organization to curate the show, which will be live streamed on the Foundation’s website.

Gloria Estefan, and indie rock band, The National, will also perform at the inaugural event.

The Obama Foundation’s two-day summit begins on the Oct. 31 and will bring together “civic leaders from around Chicago, the U.S. and the world” to “exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems” as well experiencing art, technology, and music “from around the world.”

In addition, the event hopes to inspire those in attendance (and watching online) to make a “positive impact in their own communities.”

“As soon as I heard about the summit I jumped at the opportunity,” Chance in a video for the Foundation. “There’s a lot of great things going on Chicago and I love the collaborative effort of being able to be at some of these talks and hear what people have going on and figure out how i fit in.”

And it sounds like the Grammy winner plans to bring some surprise guests with him.

