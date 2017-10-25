Chris Brown rarely does press but he took the time to chat with radio veteran Angie Martinez Monday (Oct. 23) about a bevy of topics including trying to shoot his shot with Jennifer Lopez. Brown was scheduled to stop by The Breakfast Club later that day, but didn’t and instead took to Instagram to apologize for his absence.

Oop! #ChrisBrown Vs. #TheBreakfastClub after #CharlamagneThaGod called him out on air and said he looked like he was on drugs!

Charlamagne called out Brown for bailing on him, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, but after seeing Brown’s apology clarified why.

“I called him out for looking like he’s on drugs in interviews. God bless him,” The Black Privilege author commented. “Hope he’s okay. ” Brown briefly addressed rumors of his alleged drug use and said while he might smoke weed, there’s another reason why he appears fidgety when speaking to press.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown briefly addressed any 'drug use' allegations in an interview with #NessaOnAir yesterday

“Like me doing interviews, you might think I move a lot but it’s because I’m nervous in this damn interview,” Brown said. ‘Oh, he’s on drugs,’ No. I’m not. We can hit the weed, come smoke wth me, but at the same time I balance out my life and I don’t live for the next person’s gossip.”

There you have it. Chris Brown says he’s not on drugs and simply nervous around the press. Do you believe him? Sound off in the comments.