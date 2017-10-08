About 40 to 50 racist demonstrators gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday night (Oct. 7) bearing tiki torches and chanting “You will not replace us” just two months after similar protests led to the beating of Deandre Harris and the death of 32-year-old Heather Hayer.

According to CBS News affiliate WCAV, the protesters rallied in Emancipation Park near a covered statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Whether the statue will remain or be removed depends on the courts.

Led by Richard Spencer the man who is credited with coining the term “alt-right,” those who attended the rally also reportedly chanted “We will be back.” Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer took to Twitter to condemn the protesters calling them cowards and threatened legal action.

