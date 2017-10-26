Chris Brown Gifts Fans With Three New Songs “Everybody Knows,” Pull Up,” And “Hope You Do”

After his ‘Tidal X’ performance last night in New York City, Chris Brown goes back to the drawing board and emerges with three new songs, “Everybody Knows,” Pull Up,” and “Hope You Do.”

READ: Chris Brown Tried To Spit Game At Jennifer Lopez

In honest Breezy fashion, the Tappahannock, Virginia native showcases his versatile vocal chords as well as his mood-chilling falsetto while running melodic game.

These three records follow last week’s release of “Confidence,” “Only 4 Me,” and “Tempo.”

The 29-year-old singer is preparing to release his 45-song album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which is scheduled to drop on Halloween.

READ: Chris Brown Discusses ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ And Documentary On HOT 97

Stream “Everybody Knows,” Pull Up,” and “Hope You Do” below.