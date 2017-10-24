Chris Brown Tried To Spit Game At Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is in a happy and loving relationship with retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez. But even that relationship status didn’t stop Chris Brown from shooting his shot at The Bronx star. While in New York for the Tidal X benefit concert, Breezy chopped it up with Angie Martinez about his upcoming album and is love for J.Lo.

While speaking candidly with Martinez, CB couldn’t help but gush over J.Lo’s undeniable beauty. “I’m just letting her know — hey, look, I might have just stiffened up a little bit back at the little show because it was a lot of people back there, and I was nervous,” he hilariously stated of running into J.Lo.

Despite his nervousness, Brown still decided to shoot his shot. “My palms were sweaty. I said, ‘Hi.’ But, I like you and I want you,” he said laughing.

As reported, J.Lo has been dating Rodriguez for several months now. The two have been spotted on numerous dates and have even introduced their kids to one another.

So it looks like CB doesn’t have a shot. But at least we know who he’ll be putting up as his #WCW this week.

Check out the full interview, where Chris talks about Heartbreak on a Full Moon, J.Lo, and more below.