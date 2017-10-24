On the heels of releasing his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album (Oct. 31), Chris Brown sat down with HOT 97 to discuss his future endeavors, his recent in-depth documentary, and what fans can expect to hear on the 45-track project.

READ: Freedom, Fatherhood & The Future: Chris Brown Is Breaking Bad

“For me, I think about everything that I went through whether it be positive, whether it be certain substance songs that I feel lack in our genre of music, even real songs,” the 28-year-old said of the album. “You ever see an OG or gangsta but they’re listening to Earth, Wind & Fire? With this album, I wanted to capture all bases of who my audience likes and what songs they can actually identify with. More R&B, I know my girl fans love it, you’re going to have it. More pop, you’re going to have it, but it’s still going to be my essence and not me trying to culture vulture and take anybody’s style. I don’t like to listen to what’s in rotation because everybody tries to make the hot song sound just like that.”

On the subject of his Welcome To My Life documentary, the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer said it was important to become vulnerable during the shooting process to let his fans in on his personal life.

READ: Chris Brown Releases “Tempo” & “Only 4 Me” With Ty Dolla $ign & Verse Simmonds

“I think with this film it just embodied what my fans actually respect me for and them getting to know me a lot more instead of me painting an image or coming up on the radio or anywhere I go,” he said. “I just let it be natural, be real, let it flow from the heart but at the same time just being a man about everything in its entirety and who I am as an artist.”

Watch the full interview below.