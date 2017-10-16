So, Chris Brown dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and it’s super long – 45 songs long to exact. The tracklist was reportedly confirmed on the iTunes pre-order page earlier this week.

The lengthy tracklist reportedly features the pre-released singles, “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Privacy,” and “Grass Ain’t Greener.” Additionally, with an album this long, it’s got to have a handful of features. The album will reportedly include appearances by Young Thug, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, and interestingly enough, R. Kelly.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon follows the release of 2015’s Royalty, which was named after his daughter. It’s unclear why Brown chose to roll out such a long project, but hopefully Team Breezy has blocked off enough time to play it from start to finish.

The album will drop on Oct. 31. Check out the tracklist below.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tracklist

1. “Lost & Found”

2. “Privacy”

3. “Juicy Booty” Feat. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly

4. “Questions”

5. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”

6. “Roses”

7. “Confidence”

8. “Rock Your Body”

9. “Tempo”

10. “Handle It” Feat. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty

11. “Sip”

12. “Everybody Knows”

13. “To My Bed”

14. “Hope You Do”

15. “This Ain’t”

16. “Pull Up”

17. “Party” Feat. Usher and Gucci Mane

18. “Sensei” Feat. A1

19. “Summer Breeze”

20. “No Exit”

21. “Pills & Automobiles” Feat. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black

22. “Hurt the Same”

23. “I Love Her”

24. “You Like”

25. “Nowhere”

26. “Other Ni**as”

27. “Tough Love”

28. “Paradise”

29. “Covered in You”

30. “Even”

31. “High End” Feat. Future and Young Thug

32. “On Me”

33. “Tell Me What to Do”

34. “Frustrated”

35. “Enemy”

36. “If You’re Down”

37. “Bite My Tongue”

38. “Run Away”

39. “This Way”

40. “Yellow Tape”

41. “Reddi Whip”

42. “Hangover”

43. “Emotion”

44. “Only 4 Me” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds

45. “Grass Ain’t Greener”