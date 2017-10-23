Chris Brown has a full cast of famous friends on board for his upcoming 45-track Heartbreak on a Full Moon album. As his Oct 31 release date nears for the project, Breezy unloads two new tracks, “Tempo” and the Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds-assisted “Only 4 Me.”

By the sounds of it, the light-footed crooner has found his musical groove again.

