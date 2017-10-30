ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced today (Oct. 30) that Christina Aguilera will perform a 25th anniversary tribute to Whitney Houston and her iconic work as an actress and singer in romantic thriller The Bodyguard (released Nov. 25, 1992) at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. Aguilera’s tribute will include songs from the movie’s Diamond-certified (and primarily Houston-performed) soundtrack.

“Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run to You,’” Houston’s estate offered in a press release. “It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music.”

Aguilera expressed her deep gratitude for Houston and the opportunity to honor her, also via statement: “I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers — touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself.

“To be honoring the one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on,” she continued. I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage. My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business — her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty — lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her.”

Houston won 22 AMAs throughout her illustrious music career. She died unexpectedly in February 2012.

The AMAs will air live beginning at 8 p.m. E.T. on ABC. You can vote for the awards here.

