Christopher & Kent Jones Live For The Moment On New Song, “She Goes”

Christopher Jones is out to make a lasting impression on the world of Trap&B. A few months ago, Jones made his comeback with his single “Souvenir,” which enticed the ears of major players in the music industry like Grammy Award-winner Mark Ronson. Now, the singer is back with another well-known Jones hailing from Miami for a brand new melodic banger for the ladies called “She Goes.”

READ: Kent Jones Gets Romantic On His Groovy Track “Different Lover (Tokyo)”

Kent Jones, who bares no relation to his collaborator, takes a break from his personal project to jump on their chill record crafted by Illa Da Producer. “She Goes” is set to appear on Christopher’s upcoming joint project with the “Don’t Mind” rapper called Hotel du Cap, which will be hosted by DJ Khaled.

Stream Christopher and Kent Jones’ new single “She Goes” below.