Philly Bull Chynna Releases New EP ‘Music 2 Die 2″

Rapper and model Chynna has the perfect blend of the Philly streets and the sophistication of a Southern belle. Or in her case, a Northern belle.

The A$AP Yams protégé has been building her buzz in hip-hop circles for a couple years now. She recently dropped a brooding four-song EP titled, music 2 die 2. The extremely creative MC combines melodic flows with confident cadence over uniquely hypnotic and meditating production.

The 22-year-old scribe first appeared on our radar with her 2013 viral hit “Selfie,” followed by her muddy 2014 record, “Glen Coco.” Last year, VIBE spoke with Chynna about her passion for writing.

“I was always a writer, I enjoyed writing at very young age. I would try to write books and articles and all types of stuff. But I just couldn’t finish anything, my attention span is just not there. I realized could tell the stories in song form, shorter and a lot easier to finish,” Chynna recalled.

music 2 die 2 is the follow-up to Chynna’s 2016’s Ninety mixtape.

