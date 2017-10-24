Within Colin Kaepernick’s mountainous attempts at creating social change, the NFL star has his eyes set on possibly publishing a book, The Grio reports. The 29-year-old athlete reportedly invested in “meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME,” according to Page Six.

Since the inception of his controversial #TakeAKnee campaign, where he began kneeling during the national anthem in efforts to combat racial injustice, Kaepernick has remained under scrutiny from the NFL. He’s been a free agent since he left the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Kaepernick also filed a grievance against the league, noting that the organization has prevented him from being signed to any team because of his protests. Nonetheless, his movement has been recognized by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who recently announced that the league will now allow players to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to, issues in our communities to make our communities better,” he said.

We’re looking forward to what the star puts down on paper during these turbulent social-political times.