Before Colin Kaepernick spent his weekend fraying false reports about his “kneeling protest,” the athlete delivered a message of ambition and hope to students in New York.

READ Colin Kaepernick’s Jersey Will Now Be On Display At The MoMA

A recap of his trip to the DREAM Charter School in Harlem was seen on his Instagram page on Friday (Oct. 6), where he and media personality Nessa Diab gifted children with book bags while sharing his story of social justice. “You have to speak just in an unjust room, even if no one likes what you have to say,” he said the students. The 29-year-old recently donated $25,000 to the school as part of his $1 million pledge for students.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ6jwEtlPKd/

“I was in Harlem w @nessnitty having an amazing conversation w/ the freshmen class of Dream,” he captioned the video. “Seeing all of your faces gave me hope and motivation we can make this world a better place.”

READ Interview: Biracial College Student Shares How She Was Disowned By White Mother For Defending Colin Kaepernick

Such an honor to have @Kaepernick7 & @nessnitty at @wearedream speaking with our 9th graders. Let's bring just in an unjust room! pic.twitter.com/NjENWqTqw7 — Amanda Yepez (@ayepez01) October 5, 2017

I am very happy to meet Colin @kaepernick7 . He loves peace and justice. We need more people like him in the world. pic.twitter.com/FttgVj1G1M — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) October 5, 2017

The school also shared Kaepernick spoke to the students about “starting difficult conversations,” taking risks and his journey in activism. Since his bold decision to bring awareness to police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, the former 49ners quarterback departed from the team and has faced backlash for his social justice mission–despite many NFL players taking a knee with him a year later.

Over the weekend, a false report from CBS Sports made its way to the masses about Kaepernick, claiming he would stand for the national anthem if given the opportunity to play in the league again. CBS reporter Jason La Canfora quickly clarified that the two never spoke about his NFL future after Kapernick and Diab took to Twitter to refute the claims.

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone. pic.twitter.com/tWusUBJMeF — NESSA (@nessnitty) October 8, 2017

There may be more on the way from his trip to the DREAM charter school. TMZ notes Kaepernick changed from his “Know Your Rights” tee to a dashiki while taking photos with students in the street. The site adds production tags from GQ were seen around the area.

READ Donald Trump Spews Scathing Comments On NFL Players Who Protest Injustice