The hip-hop lawyer-turned-beloved host of The Combat Jack Show is battling colon cancer. Reggie Ossé (a.k.a Combat Jack) made the announcement on Monday (Oct. 23) to explain why he was absent from his show for the first time since its inception.

“In [seven] years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode,” Ossé explained in a statement posted on Twitter. “I got hit with some real life sh*t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer.”

Ossé was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo “pretty severe surgery,” but he’s “on the mend” and plans to get chemotherapy, in addition to “alternative” therapy.

“Your boy ain’t going nowhere though,” the 48-year-old host assured fans. “We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking with us.”

As host of hip-hop’s “undisputed #1 podcast,” Ossé has sat down with the likes of Russell Simmons, Redman, Jeezy, Joe Budden, Common, Scarface, RZA, Angela Rye, Ice Cube, Jemele Hill, Michael Eric Dyson, and many more for a unique dialogue on their “journeys, philosophies and viewpoints.”

Read his full cancer announcement below.

