Common officially confirmed some not-so-surprising news: he’s dating political commentator Angela Rye.

READ: Common Nabs First Emmy For His Work With ’13th’ Gets One Step Closer To EGOT

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, the musician and actor explained that Rye is a “wonderful woman” with whom he’s happy to be with.

“There’s a definite connection with Angela Rye. She’s a wonderful woman,” he said. “And you know, I’ll just say I’m dating. I’m happy right now, and she’s an incredible human being,”

Common also said he admires the fact that Rye is a lot of fun in addition to being a hard-working activist.

“That’s the good thing about Angela, too, she’s just a fun person,” he continued. “She’s obviously is about the mission and about the people…Just because you’re conscious and aware don’t mean you gotta not have fun. You’re still going to kick it, ’cause that’s part of me too.”

READ: People Are In Their Feelings Over Angela Rye Referring To Trump As ‘Your President’

And the award for “Most Woke Couple” goes to… congrats!