Some MCs rap. And others tell our/their stories. Rapper Conway’s new song, “Pawn Shop” does the latter. In fact, the honest-to-god record gave me a small case of anxiety. The potent lyrics on this tear-jerker unearthed some old wounds from my past life with family members and their drug addictions as well as my own poverty.

READ: Conway And Meyhem Lauren Drop Bodies In “Moroccan Waters” (Video)

With Jonathan Hay providing the song’s hook, Conway lays bare his former life.

“Daydreams of being on top/Had me on my grind nonstop (I was hustling man)/Had me stashing bundles in my mom’s spot/Knowing if she find it she gon smoke it, I was on watch (yo, where my stuff ma)/Dropped out of school, fuck alarm clocks/Every morning selling hard rocks, pawn Glocks,” raps the Griselda artist.

“Pawn Shop” will be included on an upcoming project called The Hoodlum Ball from Hay, RX66 and Mani Ajami.

READ: Conway Has “More Steroids” With New DJ Green Lantern-Hosted Mixtape

Also, Con released his More Steroids mixtape last week.

Stream “Pawn Shop” below.