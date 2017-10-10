Curren$y Shows Off His Fleet Of Expensive Cars In New Video “In The Lot”

Curren$y’s fascination with old-school and foreign cars hasn’t gone unnoticed throughout his prolific career. The always up-to-date car-god, once again, reminds the world about his love of whips in the brand new music visuals for “In the Lot.”

Shot by Dope Media, the Jet Life capo lingers inside of a parking garage where he stunts on us by showing off his impressive selection of Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Roll Royces. He even makes one want to hustler harder just so we can experience some of the spoils that come with driving exotic cars.

“In the Lot” comes from Curren$y and Lex Luger’s collaborative EP The Motivational Speech, which was released last month.

Watch the video above.