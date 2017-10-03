Cuz Lightyear Releases New EP, ‘What Up Cuz’ Feat. Killer Mike, Maxo Kream, And G. Perico

Newcomer Cuz Lightyear has his sights on adding his legacy to the already thriving hip-hop scene down in Atlanta. After inking a coveted deal with Nas’ Mass Appeal label, Cuz released a new EP with What Up Cuz.

The 9-song effort contains three previously released songs–the Killer Mike-assisted “Pots N Pans,” “FOH” featuring Maxo Kream, and his recently released single, “Recognize” feat. G Perico. The remaining six tracks from Killer Mike’s protégé are musings about Cuz’ life as a crip, and everyday dangers of living in the slums of the ATL.

Back in Sept., Cuz sat down with Mass Appeal’s ‘Open Space’ where he discussed working with Killer Mike, his time on federal probation, having to hide recording music from his probation officer, becoming a crip, among other topics.

Stream What Up Cuz below.

