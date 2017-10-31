CyHi The Prynce teases his forthcoming album with a new Kanye West-assisted single titled “Dat Side.” Ahead of his heavily delayed No Dope on Sundays project, the Atlanta rapper requests that all the haters stand back on “Dat Side.”

Just as the uppity track suggests, Yeezy also joins in on the bragging and boasting while stuntin’ on the naysayers.

“All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on dat side/I don’t need no allies, I don’t feel the need to fraternize/Yeezys in the field, Yeezys, Yeezys in the field now/Made it to the NBA, we in the NFL now/All the haters hating, wait a minute, stand on dat side,” raps Kanye on the track.

No Dope on Sundays is expected to be released before the year is over.