Damian Lillard Locks Down Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz & More For His ‘Confirmed’ Album

Damian Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A is back in the rap game. Last year, he surprised hip-hop heads and NBA fans alike with his 12-track album The Letter O. After reuniting with Lil Wayne to make his official comeback on their buzzworthy single “Run It Up” last week, the Portland Trailblazer revealed the full tracklist for his sophomore album Confirmed on Instagram.

“One of the definitions of confirmed is ‘fixed in habit and unlikely to change,'” Lillard said about his album title in his announcement post. “I named the album that because there’s always been something said about me spending time in the studio, even though I’ve always shown up and produced for my team every night. I’ve never had issues with stardom. I’m also not new to music. I’ve always created music while playing at every level of basketball. But now this is no longer an experiment.”

Confirmed is set to feature his Weezy assisted single “Run It Up,” plus other contributions from Nick Grant, 2 Chainz, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more. The album is set to drop this Friday (Oct 6) on all music streaming services.