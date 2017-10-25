Da$h has been M.I.A. for a little while, but that changed this week. The West Coast rapper is making his presence felt again with two brand-new freebies: the Man-Z-assisted “Decisions,” and “Copacetic.”

READ: Da$H Is The Kid Your Mother Didn’t Want You To Hang With

The tracks are vastly different in style. “Decisions” is a fast-paced song where Da$h and Man-Z use rapid flows and tell vivid street stories. The murky “Copacetic” is a dark and grimy record where the 24-year-old rapper reflects on his life’s journey.

READ: Ab-Soul Keeps The Movement Alive With “Huey Knew” (Feat. Da$h)

READ: Lost In His Thoughts: Da$h’s “Seymour” Music Video

Listen to both songs, produced by RoseGold Wallie, below.

Da$h’s last project, Skrewface, was released back in 2015.