Demi Lovato is heading on the road with some major company. The pop singer is reportedly going on tour with none other than DJ Khaled in 2018.

Lovato is reportedly touring in support of her recently released, sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. “LOVATICS I’m coming for you,” she tweeted earlier today (Oct. 26). “And guess who’s coming with me?”

LOVATICS I’m coming for you! And guess who’s coming with me 😏 NOON PT! pic.twitter.com/92yjq3ASm4 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 26, 2017

The upcoming tour will reportedly kick off on Feb. 26, 2018, in San Diego, and conclude at the end of Mar. 2018, in Tampa Florida.

DJ Khaled also announced the news on his Twitter account, writing, “They didn’t want us to go on tour together…”

In addition to her latest album released, Demi also debuted her YouTube original documentary, Simply Complicated, which goes behind-the-scenes of the singer’s struggle with mental illness, drug addiction, and fame.

Ticket pre-sale will reportedly kick off on Nov. 2 at 10pm local time via Live Nation. For more information, head over to the tour’s official site.