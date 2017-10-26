The juxtaposition between law enforcement and corruption always seems to overlap. This stark and complex parallel is exactly what the forthcoming Christian Gudepast-directed film, Den Of Thieves, aims to convey on the big screen.

The film’s latest trailer depicts a malignant Gerard Butler playing a crooked cop who seems to be the ringleader of a notorious gang. Interludes of high-flying action in the streets of L.A., and combative dialogue between Butler and the rest of his co-stars takes place as well.

50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Pablo Schreiber also star in the new flick with characters that live on the inside of a corrupt L.A. County Sheriff’s Department or blatant bank robbers who aim to take over the Federal Reserve Bank of Downtown L.A. Whether it’s a cop or a bank robber it’s hard to tell who the bad guys really are.

According to Deadline, creators Gudegast and Tucker Tooley spent 10 years developing the film.